Gallagher John Aged 89 years.
Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 22nd September 2019
in hospital.

The devoted husband of Johanna
and brother of Mary, Rosaleen
and Patsy. A dearly loved father to Susan, John Joseph and Anna Maria. Proud grandfather to Daniel, Sophie, Samuel and Noah.

"John will be dearly missed by all
of his family and friends."

The Funeral Service will take place at St James RC Church, Orrell at 11.30 on Monday 7th October 2019 followed by committal at
St Helens Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to British Heart Foundation
or Diabetes UK, c/o
and all enquiries to
W Banks Funeral Directors,
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road, Orrell,
WN5 8UP Tel 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 1, 2019
