|
|
|
Dignan John Joseph Passed away on
15th November 2019,
aged 51 years.
A much loved Husband,
Son, Brother and Uncle who
will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 6th December 2019 in
St. Mary the Virgin Church,
Marsh Gibbon at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to BHCT, c/o
D L Hancock Ltd Funeral Directors,
Chapel House, 13 North St, Bicester, OX26 6NA.
Tel: 01869 244200.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 3, 2019