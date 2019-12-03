Home

POWERED BY

Services
D L Hancock Ltd
Chapel House, 13 North Street
Bicester, Oxfordshire OX26 6NA
01869 244200
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dignan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Dignan

Notice Condolences

John Dignan Notice
Dignan John Joseph Passed away on
15th November 2019,
aged 51 years.
A much loved Husband,
Son, Brother and Uncle who
will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 6th December 2019 in
St. Mary the Virgin Church,
Marsh Gibbon at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to BHCT, c/o
D L Hancock Ltd Funeral Directors,
Chapel House, 13 North St, Bicester, OX26 6NA.
Tel: 01869 244200.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -