Crank John The family of John Crank wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness show to us following our sad loss.

We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbours and well wishers who attended the funeral and wake and who sent cards and messages of condolence, as well as those who have made donations to St Benedicts Church, we are truly grateful.

A special word of thanks to the nurses and doctors at Wigan Infirmary, in particular those who looked after John during his time on Pemberton Ward, for showing kindness and respect to him at all times, and for the emotional support offered to the whole family

during those difficult weeks. Thank you to Father Weston, Sylvia for reading, the organist and choir, and all those who took part in the funeral. Finally, we offer thanks to Alan Jones Funeral Directors, for their sensitive and professional handling of all arrangements.

To those who helped in any way , your contributions made our loss a little more bearable, as it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 2, 2019