CRANK On 17th June 2019 in Wigan Infirmary and of Hindley
John
Aged 83 years.
The Loving Husband of Ann,
special Dad of Jane,
Grandad of Matthew,
Samantha, and Eleanor,
beloved father in law of Steven.
Requiem Mass will be offered on Tuesday 25th June 2019 in
St Benedicts R/C Church, Hindley at 10.30am, followed by Cremation
at Howe Bridge
Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations to St Benedict's Church c/o Family
All enquires to
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited, Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA, Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 21, 2019
