R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00
St Marks Church
Newtown
John Catterall Notice
CATTERALL Peacefully in hospital and
of Worsley Mesnes,
JOHN
Aged 81 years.
A well loved character on the
local transport system. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at
St Marks Church, Newtown on
Tuesday 26th November 2019 at
11.00am followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 19, 2019
