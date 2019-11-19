|
|
|
CATTERALL Peacefully in hospital and
of Worsley Mesnes,
JOHN
Aged 81 years.
A well loved character on the
local transport system. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at
St Marks Church, Newtown on
Tuesday 26th November 2019 at
11.00am followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 19, 2019