|
|
|
BUCHAN John Michael Passed away peacefully on 24th October 2019 aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila. Devoted father of Christa and Shelley. Proud grandfather of Jamie, Alicia, Ileana and Logan.
John will be greatly missed by his family and all his friends.
A funeral service will take place on Tuesday 12th November at
St James Church, Orrell at
10.00 am.
Followed by interment at
St Teresa's Roby Mill. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research.
c/o and all enquiries to
W Banks Funeral Directors,
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road, Orrell,
WN5 8UP Tel 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 5, 2019