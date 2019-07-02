Home

John Boardman Notice
Boardman Who passed away peacefully on Monday 24 June 2019 at
Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Ince, Wigan.

John Patrick
Aged 78 years

The dearly loved partner of Margaret, a much loved
step father of Kim and Joseph,
a devoted grandad to
Daniel, Gemma and Hayley
and a dear friend to many.

He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.

Funeral on
Friday 05 July 2019
at St Johns R/C Church Standishgate, Wigan, at 12:15 pm, followed by Committal at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the family.

All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 2, 2019
