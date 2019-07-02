|
|
|
Boardman Who passed away peacefully on Monday 24 June 2019 at
Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Ince, Wigan.
John Patrick
Aged 78 years
The dearly loved partner of Margaret, a much loved
step father of Kim and Joseph,
a devoted grandad to
Daniel, Gemma and Hayley
and a dear friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Funeral on
Friday 05 July 2019
at St Johns R/C Church Standishgate, Wigan, at 12:15 pm, followed by Committal at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the family.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 2, 2019