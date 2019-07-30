|
|
|
Bailey John Died peacefully on 5th July 2019 whilst at Salford Royal Hospital surrounded by his family,
aged 81 years.
John, a devoted Husband to Ann,
dearly loved Father to
Martin and Andrew,
Father-In-Law to
Pauline and Francine.
Much loved Granddad
to Charlotte and Thomas
and a loving Great Granddad
to George and Zachary.
Brother of Jimmy and Frank (deceased) and Betty.
John will be sadly missed by
all his friends and family.
Gone but never forgotten - Goodnight.
Donations to the
British Heart Foundation in lieu of flowers to the immediate family.
The Requiem Mass Funeral Service will take place on
Thursday 1st August at 12 noon,
St Marys RC Church,
Standish Gate, Wigan prior to committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
For all funeral enquiries
please contact
Co-Op Funeralcare, High Street Standish, 01257 425 447.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 30, 2019