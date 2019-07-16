Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00
St Andrew's church
Ashcroft John
(Jack) Passed away on the 5th July 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Wigan & Leigh Hospice following
a short illness, aged 77 years.
Jack was a devoted husband to Margaret and a loving and much loved dad to John, a dearly loved granddad to Lauren & Callum, and a loved brother who will be sadly missed by all those that knew him. The funeral service will take place on Monday 22nd July at
St Andrew's church at 11am followed by interment at
Gidlow Cemetery.
The family would like to welcome you back to the Bird I'th hand, Gidlow lane, Wigan
following the funeral.
The family have requested donations in lieu of flowers to Wigan & Leigh Hospice in
memory of Jack. All enquiries to
McGuire's Funeralcare,
Gidlow Lane, Wigan 01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 16, 2019
