|
|
|
Mather Passed away peacefully with family surrounding at Wigan Infirmary
on 16th October 2019 and late of
Lily Farm, Stubshaw Cross.
Joe
Aged 92 years.
The loving Husband of the late
Doris, much loved Dad of Anne
and John and Father-in-law of
Mike and Diane. Devoted Grandad
of Sarah, David, Nicola, Emma,
Rachael, Thomas and
Great-Grandad of Olivia.
Joe will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 25th October 2019 at
St. Wilfrid's RC Church, Stubshaw
Cross at 12noon, followed by
committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired will be split between
The and
Alzheimer's Society C/O the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
Ashland House,
87 Old Road,
Ashton in Makerfield.
Tel: 01942 271824.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 22, 2019