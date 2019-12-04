Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
14:00
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Greenhalgh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Greenhalgh

Notice Condolences

Joe Greenhalgh Notice
GREENHALGH Passed away peacefully in
Wigan Infirmary on
27th November 2019
Joe,
age 78 years
and of Bryn.

The loving partner of the
late Pat, special Dad of Christine and Paul, a caring Grandad
and Great Grandad.

Joe will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.

The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place on Thursday 12th December 2019
in Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only,
donations, if desired, for
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to:
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
87 Old Road, Ashton in Makerfield
Tel: 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -