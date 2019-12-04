|
GREENHALGH Passed away peacefully in
Wigan Infirmary on
27th November 2019
Joe,
age 78 years
and of Bryn.
The loving partner of the
late Pat, special Dad of Christine and Paul, a caring Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Joe will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place on Thursday 12th December 2019
in Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only,
donations, if desired, for
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to:
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
87 Old Road, Ashton in Makerfield
Tel: 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 4, 2019