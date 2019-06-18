Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
14:30
St. Peter's Church
Hindley

Joe Bithell Notice
Bithell Who passed away on 2nd June 2019 in Christie's Hospital
and of Platt Bridge.

Joe
Aged 67 years.

The loving Husband
of the late Sharon,
Much loved Dad of Louise, Martin, Ian, Daniel and Matthew.
Grandad of Sienna,
Son of the late
Matthew and Evelyn,
Brother of Tricia, David and Pete.
Loving Uncle of Jamie and Paul
and devoted owner of Buster.

Joe will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service will take on Thursday 20th June,
in St. Peter's Church,
Hindley at 2.30 pm
followed by cremation at
Howe Bridge Crematorium.

Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 18, 2019
