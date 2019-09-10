Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Woodcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Woodcock

Notice Condolences

Joan Woodcock Notice
WOODCOCK (nee Price) On 3rd September 2019
In hospital and of Ashton
Joan
Aged 81 years.

The beloved wife of John, much loved mum of Stephen and Paul, loving grandma of Jason, Michael and Samantha and cherished sister of John and Margaret.

Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Monday 16th September in
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 10.30am.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to
Christie Hospital c/o the family.

All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Rd
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Download Now