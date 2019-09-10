|
|
|
WOODCOCK (nee Price) On 3rd September 2019
In hospital and of Ashton
Joan
Aged 81 years.
The beloved wife of John, much loved mum of Stephen and Paul, loving grandma of Jason, Michael and Samantha and cherished sister of John and Margaret.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Monday 16th September in
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please donations if desired to
Christie Hospital c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Rd
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 10, 2019