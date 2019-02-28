Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:00
St Thomas Church
Ashton
WADSWORTH On 21st February 2019
in hospital and of Ashton
Joan
Aged 78 years
The beloved wife of the late James, dearly loved mum of Debra,
much loved nan of
Christopher and Daniel,
dearest sister, sister in law,
aunty and a good friend of many.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 6th March in
St Thomas Church, Ashton
at 12.00 noon
followed by cremation at
Wigan Crematorium
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to Dogs Trust or Cancer Research c/o the family

All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 28, 2019
