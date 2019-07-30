|
|
|
TOLLITT On 20th July 2019,
surrounded by her loving family at Wigan Infirmary following a short illness and of Hindley.
Joan was a devoted Fiancé to Bill.
A much loved Mum to Sue and Andrew. Dearly loved Nan to Jamie, Abbey, and Billy and a
Great Nan to Tommy and
a loving Aunt.
Joan will be sadly missed by all those who knew her.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 6th August at
St Johns Church, Hindley Green, at 12.30pm followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium Chapel for close family and friends.
Family flowers only please Donations to Cancer Research
c/o Family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited, Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 30, 2019