Rogers Joan
(nee Baxendale) Peacefully in hospital
on 29th May 2019.
Aged 93 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Norman
Much loved mum to Paul and mother in law to June.
Loving Grandma to Louise and Lorraine and great grandma to Emily and Lara and a dear sister to Owen (deceased) and Geoff.
Joan will be greatly missed by all her family, friends and neighbours.
A funeral service will he held at Wigan Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 2nd July at 10.30am followed by interment
at Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers will
be given to Diabetes UK.
All enquiries
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, WN1 2AA
Telephone: 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 25, 2019
