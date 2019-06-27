|
|
|
Mullaney (née Cavill) Passed away peacefully in Wigan Infirmary on the 24th June 2019 and of Blackrod.
Joan Elizabeth.
Aged 90 Years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Jimmy. Loving mum of Kathleen, Martin, Christine and Marie. Much loved mother-in-law of Ivy and Ian. Devoted grandma of Ryan, Saul, Kieran and Sean. Treasured sister of Fred and the late Norman.
A dear sister-in-law, aunty and friend.
Funeral mass to be held in Our Lady's Church, Haigh on Wednesday 3rd of July 2019 at 11.30 followed by interment in Blackrod Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations in Joan's memory to "S A V I" care of the family.
All enquiries to Bolton's Funeral Service 27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 27, 2019
