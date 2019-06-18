|
BRAGG Peacefully on the 7th June 2019.
In hospital and of Worsley Mesnes.
Joan
aged 70 years.
Beloved wife of Harold.
Devoted mum of Michele and Harold. Dear mother in law, a much loved nan of Megan and Niamh and a good friend.
May she rest in peace.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in memory of Joan to R.S.P.C.A. c/o family.
All enquiries to R. Banks and Son (funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 18, 2019
