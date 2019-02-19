|
Berry (Talbot) Passed away on
Wednesday 13th February 2019 in Wigan Infirmary and of Aspull.
Joan
aged 83 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Derek, loving mum of David and Andrea, mother-in-Law of
Toy and Andy.
Funeral service and committal to be held at Wigan Crematorium on Monday 25th February 2019 at
12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Joan's memory to
Kidney Research UK c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service,
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan, WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
