Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bolton's Funeral Service (Aspull, Wigan)
27A Haigh Road, Haigh
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 1LB
01942 831262
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00
Wigan Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Berry

Notice Condolences

Joan Berry Notice
Berry (Talbot) Passed away on
Wednesday 13th February 2019 in Wigan Infirmary and of Aspull.
Joan
aged 83 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Derek, loving mum of David and Andrea, mother-in-Law of
Toy and Andy.
Funeral service and committal to be held at Wigan Crematorium on Monday 25th February 2019 at
12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Joan's memory to
Kidney Research UK c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service,
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan, WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.