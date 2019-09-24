Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Wigan)
Windsor House, 232 Scholes
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 3NH
01942 820526
Requiem Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00
St Marys RC Church
Standishgate
Jimmy Kenny Notice
KENNY Peacefully on 14th September 2019 surrounded by his devoted family.
Jimmy
Aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Irene,
devoted dad of Rebecca, a much loved brother, brother in law,
uncle and friend to many.
Requiem Mass will be offered on
Friday 27th September 2019
at 12.00 Noon at St Marys RC
Church,Standishgate followed by
interment at Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Wigan
& Leigh Hospice c/o the family.
All enquires to R.Banks (Funerals)
Ltd. Windsor House, 232 Scholes,
Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 24, 2019
