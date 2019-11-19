|
|
|
GREENHALGH Who passed away on November 5th 2019 In Wigan & Leigh Hospice Hindley (Formerly of Ince & Top Lock)
Jimmy
Aged 85 years
The Dearly loved Husband of Audrey.
Devoted and Fantastic Dad of Audrey and Son-in-law Ady.
A Loving Grandad and Pops.
A true gentleman who will be sorely missed.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 25th November at 10.30am at Wigan Crematorium Chapel. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Vascular Dementia c/o Family
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 19, 2019