Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
Jimmy Greenhalgh Notice
GREENHALGH Who passed away on November 5th 2019 In Wigan & Leigh Hospice Hindley (Formerly of Ince & Top Lock)
Jimmy
Aged 85 years
The Dearly loved Husband of Audrey.
Devoted and Fantastic Dad of Audrey and Son-in-law Ady.
A Loving Grandad and Pops.
A true gentleman who will be sorely missed.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 25th November at 10.30am at Wigan Crematorium Chapel. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Vascular Dementia c/o Family
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 19, 2019
