GORDON on the 10th of May 2019.
Passed away in Wigan Infirmary after a long illness.
Jimmy was dearly loved by his devoted late wife Rita and daughters Margaret, Celia, Angela, Bernadette and Pamela and a dearly loved Grandad of David, Thomas, Connor, James and Matthew and a
Great Grandad of Austin.
Jimmy was a well known talent and a respected piano player in the pubs of Wigan in the
60s, 70s and 80s.
Thank you to the staff at Wigan Infirmary for the high standard of care given to our dad and a thank you to Dean Jim Cardy for officiating the funeral service and McGuire Funeral care for your dignified arrangements.
All donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 4, 2019
