MOLLOY Peacefully passed away in
Wigan Infirmary on Tuesday
22nd May 2019 with his family
at his side.
Jim
Aged 87 years.
A much loved husband to the late Rita, devoted dad, grandad and great grandad, loving brother, brother in law and uncle.
A Requiem Mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church on Friday 14th June
at 12 noon followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation
c/o and all enquiries to
Middleton & Wood,
Rosebridge Way, Ince.
Tel: 01942 242876
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 11, 2019
