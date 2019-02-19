Home

Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
13:00
St Helens Crematorium
Jim Kay Notice
Kay On 14th February 2019
at home in Billinge.
Jim,
aged 78 years.
Beloved Wife of Isla,
dearly loved Father of Elspeth and Alastair, Father in law to Amanda and a loving Grandpa of Ewan, Lauren, Josh, Imogen and Georgia.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 4th March 2019 at
St Helens Crematorium at 1:00pm.
No flowers by request but donations if desired to
Marie Curie may be sent to
Edwards Funeral Directors,
Holmwood,
11A Dicconson Terrace,
Wigan,
WN1 2AA,
Tel 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
