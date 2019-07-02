Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Higham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Higham

Notice Condolences

Jim Higham Notice
Higham Sadly passed away on
20th June 2019,
JIM
aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Lynda,
much loved dad of Paul and Charlotte, dear father in law
of Kelly and Mark,
loving grandad of Josh and Mia
and brother of Barbara.
A private committal
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium, after which a service of celebration will be held at
Queen's Hall Methodist Mission, Wigan, on Thursday 4th July
at 2-30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be given to Queen's Hall Methodist Mission.
All enquiries to
R Banks and Son Funerals Ltd, Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane, Standish, WN6 0ES
Tel 01257 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.