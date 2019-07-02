|
|
|
Higham Sadly passed away on
20th June 2019,
JIM
aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Lynda,
much loved dad of Paul and Charlotte, dear father in law
of Kelly and Mark,
loving grandad of Josh and Mia
and brother of Barbara.
A private committal
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium, after which a service of celebration will be held at
Queen's Hall Methodist Mission, Wigan, on Thursday 4th July
at 2-30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be given to Queen's Hall Methodist Mission.
All enquiries to
R Banks and Son Funerals Ltd, Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane, Standish, WN6 0ES
Tel 01257 422011
