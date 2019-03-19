|
|
|
NAYLOR Peacefully on 10th March 2019.
Jennifer May
Aged 73 Years.
Beloved Wife of Ken.
Devoted Mum of Angela,
precious Aunty of David.
Jennifer will be sorely missed
by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 1.00pm at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd, Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More