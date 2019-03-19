Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
13:00
Wigan Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Naylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Naylor

Notice Condolences

Jennifer Naylor Notice
NAYLOR Peacefully on 10th March 2019.

Jennifer May
Aged 73 Years.

Beloved Wife of Ken.
Devoted Mum of Angela,
precious Aunty of David.
Jennifer will be sorely missed
by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 1.00pm at Wigan Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director.

All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd, Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.