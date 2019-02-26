|
|
|
CLARK JEFFREY Peacefully surrounded by his family on 20th February 2019,
aged 52 years.
Dearly loved son of Sheila and the late Ronnie, loving brother of Allison, Gail, Tracey and Ronald. Dear brother in law of Paul, Chris, Peter (Deceased) and Wendy,
dad to Emma and Chloe and a loved uncle, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St Anne's Church, Beech Hill on Thursday 7th March 2019
at 12.00 noon,
followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the Anthony Nolan Trust
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Whitley House,
439 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan. Tel (01942) 829200 www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More