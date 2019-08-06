Home

POWERED BY

Services
Banks of Orrell
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8UP
01695 768776
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30
St. Luke's Church
Orrell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Jones

Notice Condolences

Jean Jones Notice
JONES Jean Passed away peacefully on
27th July 2019, aged 74 years.
Loving wife of Eddie, much loved mum of Gillian, Stewart and Lesley and also a beloved stepmum, grandma and great grandma.
A funeral service will take place at St. Luke's Church, Orrell on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Dogs Trust c/o and all enquiries to W Banks, Sefton Villa, Sefton Road, Orrell, WN5 8UP.
Tel. 01695622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.