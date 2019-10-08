|
|
|
GILL Peacefully on 1st October 2019,
surrounded by her devoted
family at her home.
Jean
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Charles, devoted mum of Dave, Les and Karen, a dear mother in law, much loved and cherished grandma
of Jessica, Lauren, Steven and Lea and great grandma of
Amelia and Jaxson.
Jean will be sorely missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 11th October 2019 at 4.00pm at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please,
any donations, if desired, for
Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane,
Beech Hill. Wigan
Tel (01942) 829200.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 8, 2019