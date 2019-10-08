Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Gill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Gill

Notice Condolences

Jean Gill Notice
GILL Peacefully on 1st October 2019,
surrounded by her devoted
family at her home.

Jean
aged 83 years.

Beloved wife of the late Charles, devoted mum of Dave, Les and Karen, a dear mother in law, much loved and cherished grandma
of Jessica, Lauren, Steven and Lea and great grandma of
Amelia and Jaxson.

Jean will be sorely missed by all
her family and friends.

Funeral service will take place on Friday 11th October 2019 at 4.00pm at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.

Family flowers only please,
any donations, if desired, for
Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o
the funeral director.

All enquiries to
R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane,
Beech Hill. Wigan
Tel (01942) 829200.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.