Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Jean Cunniff

Jean Cunniff Notice
Cunniff Who passed away on
7th December 2019 at her home
in Hindley Green,
Jean
Aged 81 years
The dear Wife of the late Jack,
Special Mam of Roy, Jill and Anne,
Grandma, Great Grandma and Sister of Ronald.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Tuesday 24th December
in Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 10.00 am
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 17, 2019
