Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Beardsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Beardsworth

Notice Condolences

Jean Beardsworth Notice
Beardsworth Who passed away suddenly at her home in Higher Ince, Wigan
Jean
aged 80 years.

The dearly loved Wife of the late Freddie, much loved Mum of Stephen, dear Mother in Law of Carol, devoted Nan to Olivia and a dear Sister in Law.
Funeral on Wednesday 13th November 2019, service at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel at 11:00 am followed by interment
in Hindley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice C/o The Family
All enquiries to Vartys Funeral Directors, Darlville, Manchester Road, Higher Ince, Wigan.
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -