|
|
|
Beardsworth Who passed away suddenly at her home in Higher Ince, Wigan
Jean
aged 80 years.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Freddie, much loved Mum of Stephen, dear Mother in Law of Carol, devoted Nan to Olivia and a dear Sister in Law.
Funeral on Wednesday 13th November 2019, service at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel at 11:00 am followed by interment
in Hindley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice C/o The Family
All enquiries to Vartys Funeral Directors, Darlville, Manchester Road, Higher Ince, Wigan.
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 6, 2019