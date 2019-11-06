Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
13:15
All Saints Church
Hindley
Jean Bancroft Notice
BANCROFT On the 18th October 2019
Jean
aged 85 years
And
John (Jack)
on the 27th October 2019
aged 86 years at Wigan Infirmary.
Dearly loved Mum and Dad of David, Jacqueline and Diane.
Loving Nan and Great Nan.
Jean and Jack will be sadly missed by all their family and friends.
Funeral will take place on
Monday 11th November 2019 in
All Saints Church Hindley at 1.15pm followed by interment at
Hindley Cemetery.
All Enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral
Directors Limited,
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA.
Tel: 01942 525504
e-mail: alanjonesfunerals.
[email protected]
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 6, 2019
