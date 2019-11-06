|
BANCROFT On the 18th October 2019
Jean
aged 85 years
And
John (Jack)
on the 27th October 2019
aged 86 years at Wigan Infirmary.
Dearly loved Mum and Dad of David, Jacqueline and Diane.
Loving Nan and Great Nan.
Jean and Jack will be sadly missed by all their family and friends.
Funeral will take place on
Monday 11th November 2019 in
All Saints Church Hindley at 1.15pm followed by interment at
Hindley Cemetery.
All Enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral
Directors Limited,
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA.
Tel: 01942 525504
e-mail: alanjonesfunerals.
[email protected]
