ADAMSON Passed away on 14th July 2019,
Jean
aged 83 years.
Loving wife of Jim, much loved mum of Kathryn, Jeanette and Nigel, also an adored Grandma and Great-grandma.
The funeral service will take place at St Annes Church, Shevington on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 1.30pm followed by committal at Charncock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia UK c/o and all enq's to
T & M E Walsh,
46/48 Preston Road, Standish,
Wigan Tele: 01257 421608.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 23, 2019