Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00
St Johns Church
Pemberton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Markland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Markland

Notice Condolences

Jason Markland Notice
MARKLAND Suddenly at home on
18th February 2019.

JASON ANDREW (JAY)
aged 46 years.

Beloved husband of Wendy. Devoted dad of Katie and Sophie, dearly loved son of Irene and Roy (Deceased), cherished brother of Gary. Much loved son in law,
brother in law and true friend to many. JAY will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Monday 4th March 2019 at
12.00 Noon at St Johns Church, Pemberton followed by burial at Gidlow Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired c/o of the family for charities supported by Jason.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.