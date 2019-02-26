|
MARKLAND Suddenly at home on
18th February 2019.
JASON ANDREW (JAY)
aged 46 years.
Beloved husband of Wendy. Devoted dad of Katie and Sophie, dearly loved son of Irene and Roy (Deceased), cherished brother of Gary. Much loved son in law,
brother in law and true friend to many. JAY will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Monday 4th March 2019 at
12.00 Noon at St Johns Church, Pemberton followed by burial at Gidlow Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired c/o of the family for charities supported by Jason.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2019
