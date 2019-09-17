Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:15
St Peters Church
Janet Coulson Notice
Coulson (Nee Wyke) On 26th August 2019
in Bolton Hospice
Janet
Aged 84 years.
Special Mum of David.
Grandma of Avril, Laurence
and Alicia.
Mother in Law of Caroline.
Sister of Olive and Norman.
A member of St Peter Church, Hindley and on The Go Drama Group.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 23rd September in
St Peters Church at 11.15am followed by Cremation at Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please. Donations if Desired to Bolton Hospice c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funerals
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane,
Hindley,
Wigan,
WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 17, 2019
