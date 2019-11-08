Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wolfendale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Wolfendale

Notice Condolences

James Wolfendale Notice
WOLFENDALE Suddenly but peacefully in
Furness General Hospital
on 30th October 2019

JAMES (Jimmy)
aged 77 years.

Beloved husband of the late Joyce.
Dearly loved mum of Joanne and Louise and Louise's partner Dave. Adored grandad of Rebecca and Courtney and great grandad of Henry and Ezra.

The funeral service will take place at St Francis Of Assisi Church, Wigan on Thursday
14th November 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
c/o the funeral director.

All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.Tel (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -