WOLFENDALE Suddenly but peacefully in
Furness General Hospital
on 30th October 2019
JAMES (Jimmy)
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joyce.
Dearly loved mum of Joanne and Louise and Louise's partner Dave. Adored grandad of Rebecca and Courtney and great grandad of Henry and Ezra.
The funeral service will take place at St Francis Of Assisi Church, Wigan on Thursday
14th November 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.Tel (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
