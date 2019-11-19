Home

Banks of Orrell
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8UP
01695 768776
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00
St Luke's Church
Orrell
James Winstanley Notice
Winstanley James Passed away peacefully
at home, aged 92 years,
on 2nd November, 2019.
A beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.
He will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.
A funeral service will take place
at St Luke's Church, Orrell on
Monday 25th November at 12 noon followed by committal at St Helens Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
For all enquiries contact
W.Banks of Orrell, Sefton Villa, Sefton Road, Orrell WN5 8UP
Tel 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 19, 2019
