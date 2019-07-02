Home

James Winstanley Notice
WINSTANLEY James Lambert
'Bert' On 25th June 2019
suddenly, aged 89 years.
Loving husband of Beth, devoted dad of Ruth and Nancy, dear father-in-law of Bill and John, cherished grandad of Louisa, Isabel, James and Michael.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
There will be family flowers
only please by request,
donations if desired for
British heart Foundation.
Funeral details and further enquiries to Margaret Whitelam, Skelmersdale Funeral Service, 29/31 Sandy Lane,
tel 01695 559868
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 2, 2019
