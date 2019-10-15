|
HEATON James David Passed away peacefully on
27th September 2019 in
Wigan Infirmary, aged 55 years.
Catherine, Simon and Frances and their families would like to thank staff at Rosebridge Court Care Home and Wigan Infirmary for the kindness and care they have given to Jimmy over the last few years.
Funeral to take place at
Wigan Crematorium on Friday
25th October 2019 at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Rosebridge Court Care Home, Hindley c/o and all enquiries to
Middleton & Wood
Funeral Services,
119-121 Market Street, Hindley, WN2 3AE Tel: 01942 255261.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 15, 2019