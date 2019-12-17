Home

POWERED BY

Services
Livesey Funeral Service (Horwich, Bolton)
The Private Chapel
Bolton, Lancashire BL6 7BR
01204 696311
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hatton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Hatton

Notice Condolences

James Hatton Notice
HATTON James
(Jim) Peacefully in Carrington Court on 10th December 2019
Jim,
aged 77 years.
Much loved husband of Monica.
Loving dad of Vernon, Garry, Sean, Michelle and Andrew.
Also a special father in law, grandad, great grandad,
brother and uncle.
Service and committal to take place on Friday 20th December 2019 in Howe Bridge Crematorium at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only
please by request.
Donations in memory of Jim may be sent made payable to
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries and donations to
The Livesey Funeral Service, Church Street, Horwich, Bolton, BL6 7BR
Tel 01204 696311
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -