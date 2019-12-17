|
|
|
HATTON James
(Jim) Peacefully in Carrington Court on 10th December 2019
Jim,
aged 77 years.
Much loved husband of Monica.
Loving dad of Vernon, Garry, Sean, Michelle and Andrew.
Also a special father in law, grandad, great grandad,
brother and uncle.
Service and committal to take place on Friday 20th December 2019 in Howe Bridge Crematorium at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only
please by request.
Donations in memory of Jim may be sent made payable to
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries and donations to
The Livesey Funeral Service, Church Street, Horwich, Bolton, BL6 7BR
Tel 01204 696311
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 17, 2019