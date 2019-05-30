|
CLINCH Peacefully in Wigan & Leigh Hospice on the 23rd May 2019
James (Jim)
Aged 90 years,
Beloved husband of Verna,
dearly loved dad of Michaela and Lisa and adored grandpops of Megan and Matthew.
The Requiem Mass will be held at St Marys R.C Church, Standishgate on Thursday 6th June 2019 at
12 noon followed by interment at Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Parkinsons (Wigan) c/o the family.
All enquiries
R.Banks and son Funerals Ltd, Clifford House, 1 Grove lane, Standish, Wigan WN6 7PN
Tel: 01257 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 30, 2019
