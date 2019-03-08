|
Worthington Peacefully on
March 2nd 2019,
surrounded by his loving family, at Douglas Bank Nursing Home
and of Whelley,
JACK
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Irene, most precious and wonderful dad to Wendy, Janice and Gillian, special and devoted grandad to Kevin, Steven and Shane.
A loved and respected father in law,brother to the late Jim,
a dear uncle, brother in law,
cousin and friend.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service on
Friday 15th March 2019 in
St Catherine's Church at 11.00am followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Think Ahead, Wigan
C/O the funeral director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Windsor House,
232 Scholes, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 820526.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 8, 2019
