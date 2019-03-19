|
|
|
WINSTANLEY On 12th March 2019.
In hospital and of
Derngate Drive, Standish
Jack
Aged 87 years
The beloved husband of Elsie. Dearly loved father of Andrew and Mark, father-in-law of Caroline and Mike and loving "poppa" of Lucy and Katie.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at Charnock Richard Crematorium
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation
may be sent to:
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, WN1 2AA
Telephone: 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More