McGIRL Who passed away on
Wednesday 22nd May 2019
at Wigan Royal Infirmary,
and of Smithy Green, Higher Ince
JACK
Aged 89 years
The dearly loved Husband of the late Jennie, a loving Step Father of Robin and Father-in-law to Sonia, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral on Thursday 6th June 2019
Service at Ince Parish Church at 12:15pm.
Followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 4, 2019
