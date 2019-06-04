Home

POWERED BY

Services
Varty's (Ince) (Ince, Wigan)
Darlville
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2EA
01942 244712
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack McGirl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack McGirl

Notice Condolences

Jack McGirl Notice
McGIRL Who passed away on
Wednesday 22nd May 2019
at Wigan Royal Infirmary,
and of Smithy Green, Higher Ince

JACK
Aged 89 years

The dearly loved Husband of the late Jennie, a loving Step Father of Robin and Father-in-law to Sonia, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral on Thursday 6th June 2019
Service at Ince Parish Church at 12:15pm.
Followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please.

All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.