Hatch Who passed away peacefully his loving family by his side
on Friday 22 February 2019 at Salford Royal Infirmary and of Walkden (former Manager At Burtons Tailors Walkden Factory)
Jack
Aged 99 Years
The dearly loved husband of the late Jean, loving father of Jack, much loved Father In Law of Barbara, devoted grandad of Jack and Ellen, great grandad of Joshua and a dear brother of Joyce.
Funeral on service at Thursday 14 March 2019 at Walkden Methodist Church at 11:45 AM followed by committal at Howe Bridge Crematorium, Chapel. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice C/o The Family.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors,
Darlville, Manchester Road,
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 5, 2019
