HALSALL Peacefully in hospital
on 4th June 2019
JACK
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Jean and a much loved dad, grandad and great grandad who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at St Anne's Church, Beech Hill on Thursday 13th June 2019 at 11.30am followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Macmillan Nurses.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Whitley House, 438 Gidlow Lane,
Beech Hill, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 829200.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 11, 2019
