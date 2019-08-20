|
|
|
FAIRHURST Passed away peacefully on Thursday 8th August 2019 at Haighfield nursing home Standish
JACK
Aged 93 years
Formerly of Barnsley street, Wigan
Beloved husband of the late departed Vera and cherished dad of Kay, dear father-in-law of Phil, loving grandad of Gary, Nicola, Dean and Scott and great-grandad of Alicia, Emily, Leonardo, George, Noel and Vincent.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at 3pm on Thursday 22nd August 2019 at St Michael and All Angels Church, Swinley, followed by a family committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired in Jack's memory to the Stroke Association via the family or funeral directors
All enquiries
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, WN1 2AA
Telephone: 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 20, 2019