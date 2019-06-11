|
|
|
Culkin Jack (John) Passed away peacefully at
Wigan Infirmary on
2nd June 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Irene,
much loved dad of Paul and Ann,
a devoted grandad of Clare and father in law of Deborah
Funeral Service to take place at
St James RC Church, Orrell on
Thursday 13th June at 11.00am followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only, however kind donations are being gratefully received by Jack's family for "Haematology and Transplant Support at the Christie"
All enquiries c/o
Haydock Funeral Service,
Rear of 217 Ormskirk Rd, Newtown, Wigan WN5 9DN
Tel. 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 11, 2019
